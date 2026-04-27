ZPM sweeps Aizawl civic polls, CM Lalduhoma thanks people

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on April 27, thanked the people of Aizawl after the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a landslide victory in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

The ZPM secured 17 out of 19 seats in the AMC polls, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Indian National Congress won one seat each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 11 seats, failed to open its account.

Expressing gratitude in a Facebook post, Lalduhoma thanked both God and the people of Aizawl for enabling the party to form the municipal board. He also acknowledged the support of party workers and allies for their dedication throughout the campaign.

The Chief Minister congratulated all newly elected corporators across party lines and wished them a successful tenure. He further appreciated the State Election Commission for conducting free and fair polls.

Senior MNF leader Lalruatkima also congratulated ZPM for its decisive win, calling the victory timely. Addressing a party meeting, he expressed hope that the new leadership would ensure effective governance in Aizawl.

While acknowledging that the MNF had fielded capable candidates, Lalruatkima admitted that the party fell short of its electoral expectations. He urged unsuccessful candidates to continue serving the people through the party.

The civic body has seen shifting political control over the years. The first AMC elections in 2010 were won by the Congress, while the subsequent polls in 2015 and 2021 were dominated by the MNF.