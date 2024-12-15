Members of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) are set to meet Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday to formally stake their claim to form a government in the 20-member council.

The ZPM has secured a majority in the council after five members from the Mizo National Front (MNF) defected to the party last Wednesday. This political shift followed the ousting of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma of the MNF through a no-confidence motion during the council's December 11 session.

The MNF, which had initially formed the 11th CADC by winning 10 seats in the May 9, 2023 election, now holds only one seat, occupied by Rasik Mohan Chakma. The CADC currently consists of 10 members from the ZPM, 9 from the BJP, and one from the MNF.





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