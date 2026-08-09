ZPM to oppose FCRA amendment bill if Mizoram’s concerns are not addressed

Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Sunday, August 9, said it would not support the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) if the legislation does not address the state’s concerns.

ZPM media and publicity chairman B Lalchhanzova said the party’s high command had taken a firm position on the proposed amendments.

Lalchhanzova, who is also a minister of state in the Mizoram government, said the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) discussed the FCRA issue at Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s official residence on August 5 and adopted a clear position.

“Our two MPs will firmly uphold what we have decided. If the bill does not reflect our position, we will not support its passage in Parliament,” he said.

The ZPM currently holds Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats. The party is not part of either the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The statement comes amid discussions over proposed changes to the FCRA, which regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals and organisations in India.

In June, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had ruled out a formal alliance between the ZPM and the NDA, saying joining the ruling coalition was neither on the party’s agenda nor had it ever been.

He had, however, said the state government valued cordial relations with the Centre while maintaining that there was no immediate need for a formal alliance with the NDA.

Lalduhoma had also reiterated that the ZPM remained committed to its identity as a regional political force with a national outlook.