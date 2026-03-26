ZPM women’s wing files police complaint over ‘defamatory’ post targeting MLA ahead of AMC polls

The women’s wing of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on March 26 lodged a police complaint against an individual for allegedly circulating a defamatory social media post targeting a woman legislator of the party.

The complaint was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Aizawl against a person accused of uploading objectionable content against Baryl Vanneihsangi, the MLA of Aizawl South-III constituency, on Facebook. According to the complaint, the accused shared two pictures of the MLA in a Facebook group along with a caption intended to malign her reputation.

The development comes amid intensified political campaigning ahead of the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections scheduled for April 21.

A ZPM leader said the party has taken the matter seriously, describing the post as an attack on a woman’s dignity. The party has demanded strict legal action against the accused, urging authorities to book the individual and ensure appropriate punishment for “spreading lies.”

Vanneihsangi, 32, was the youngest MLA when she was elected to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in 2023. A former TV presenter and radio jockey, she rose to prominence after winning the AMC elections in 2021 on a ZPM ticket.