ZPM's K. Laltluangkima sworn in as Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader K. Laltluangkima was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on July 20, officially taking his place in the Upper House of Parliament.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Laltluangkima thanked God, the Mizoram government, political leaders, and the people of the state for their support and trust.

Laltluangkima was elected unopposed in effect on June 18 after securing 26 of the 36 votes cast in the Mizoram Assembly. His nearest rival, Zothansangi Hmar of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), received 10 votes.

The BJP and the Congress, which have two and one MLAs respectively in the 40-member Assembly, did not field candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. Legislators from both parties also abstained from voting.

His election reflects the ruling ZPM's numerical strength in the Assembly, further consolidating the party's political influence at both the state and national levels.

