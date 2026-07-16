ZPM's Kali Kumar Tongchangya elected unopposed as Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Kali Kumar Tongchangya was on July 16 elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), marking another key development in the council's administration following the end of Governor's Rule earlier this month.

Tongchangya, the Member of District Council (MDC) from the Fultuli constituency, was declared elected by Deputy Chairman Sundor Muni Chakma, who presided over the special session convened to elect the new chairman.

The election was necessitated after the resignation of former Chairman Lakkhan Chakma. Nomination papers were filed on July 15, and Tongchangya emerged as the sole candidate, resulting in his unanimous election.

After assuming office, Tongchangya thanked the council members for their confidence in him and pledged to discharge his responsibilities with fairness, impartiality and strict adherence to the council's rules. He also urged all members to work collectively to uphold the dignity of the House and ensure its smooth functioning.

Leader of the House and Chief Executive Member (CEM) Nirupam Chakma congratulated the new chairman, describing him as an experienced legislator with a sound understanding of the council's procedures. He expressed confidence that Tongchangya's leadership would help maintain discipline, impartiality and orderly conduct of legislative proceedings.

The CADC had remained under Governor's Rule from July 7, 2025, to July 7, 2026, following prolonged political instability triggered by frequent changes in leadership.

The political landscape changed after the ruling ZPM and the BJP forged an alliance on June 23 to form the Chakma Democratic Alliance Legislature Party, led by senior BJP leader Nirupam Chakma. The alliance subsequently staked claim to form the executive body, paving the way for the restoration of the elected council.

Nirupam Chakma was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member on July 8, formally ending one year of Governor's Rule in the 20-member autonomous council.

The BJP-ZPM alliance currently commands 19 seats in the CADC, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) holds the remaining seat.

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*Mizoram Congress to observe statewide ‘Black Day’ on July 21 against proposed FCRA amendment*

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced a statewide 'Black Day' protest on July 21 against the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the legislation would adversely impact churches, Christian organisations and NGOs dependent on overseas funding.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl on Thursday, MPCC treasurer Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka said the protest will be held across the state at noon. The party has invited churches of various denominations, Christian organisations and the general public to join the demonstration.

The Congress alleged that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to tighten regulations on foreign funding in a manner that would disproportionately affect the Christian community.

"The proposed amendment will severely impact churches, NGOs and Christian organisations that rely on foreign contributions for their social, educational and charitable activities," Nghaka said.

He asserted that the Congress would continue opposing the proposed legislation until it is withdrawn.

The party also claimed that since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the FCRA licences of more than 20,000 organisations have been cancelled, including several in Mizoram. It further alleged that churches are already facing restrictions in receiving foreign contributions.

Highlighting the evolution of the law, Nghaka said the FCRA was first enacted on March 31, 1976, amended in 1984, comprehensively revised in 2010, and further tightened through amendments introduced by the BJP government in 2020.

According to the MPCC, Christian organisations receive a significant portion of foreign charitable funding, and the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 could have a disproportionate impact on their humanitarian, educational and community welfare programmes.

The Congress has urged citizens across Mizoram to participate in the July 21 protest as it intensifies its opposition to the proposed legislation.

