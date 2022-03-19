S. Phangnon Konyak has been named as the candidate to contest the Rajya Sabha polls to the lone sear in Nagaland by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

S. Phangnon Konyak will be the first woman from Nagaland to represent the state within the Rajya Sabha.

Nomination of S. Phangnon, who is the president of BJP’s woman wing, as RS candidate expected importance as 14 individuals from her tribe were killed by the Indian Army in December last year.

The BJP may be a minor partner within the Opposition-less government.

Its partners are the Naga People’s Front and the Nationalist Democratic Party.

"Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats–two in Assam and one each in Nagaland and Tripura will be held on March 31."