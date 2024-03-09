The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) and its tribal affiliates successfully conducted a peaceful 12-hour bandh across Eastern Nagaland, comprising Kiphire, Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Shamator, and Noklak jurisdictions. The bandh, part of a declared "public emergency," aimed to protest against the government of India's delay in settling the offer for the creation of the 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tribal bodies including Chang Khulei Setshang, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Konyak Union, Phom Peoples’ Council, United Sangtam Likhüm Pümji, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, Tikhir Tribal Council, Eastern Sumi Hoho, Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation, and Eastern Naga Students’ Federation collaborated with volunteers to enforce the bandh effectively. Banners adorned strategic locations, signaling the collective resolve of the Eastern Nagaland community.

Throughout the duration of the bandh, public adherence was commendable as individuals remained indoors, and vehicular movement, barring exemptions, was curtailed. Government offices, including those of the District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, business establishments, and schools, observed closure, underscoring the widespread participation in the peaceful protest.

Volunteers vigilantly manned various strategic points in district headquarters and sub-divisions, ensuring the bandh's smooth enforcement. ENPO reiterated its stance, declaring the continuation of the closure of all government offices and restrictions on government vehicle movement in the region until further notice. However, restrictions on public movement and private vehicles, as well as the closure of businesses, are temporarily relaxed.

ENPO cautioned against the unauthorized use of private vehicles for government purposes, except those transporting essential commodities, with stern measures promised for violators. Additionally, any government offices found operational in official or private residences face the prospect of severe repercussions.