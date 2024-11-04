The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya, landed in Nagaland on November 4 for a three-day assessment of the state's fiscal needs and development requirements.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton welcomed the high-level delegation at Dimapur Airport. The Commission's team includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Dr Manoj Panda.

The Commission will hold meetings with state government officials and key stakeholders to evaluate Nagaland's financial requirements. Their agenda includes discussions on infrastructure development, social welfare programs, and fiscal management.

The delegation plans to visit historically significant sites around Kohima tomorrow, gaining firsthand insight into the state's cultural heritage and development challenges.

The Finance Commission's recommendations will be crucial for Nagaland, one of India's northeastern states that heavily relies on central assistance for its developmental needs.