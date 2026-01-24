18th Rozgar Mela held at Dimapur, 366 youths receive appointment letters

The 18th tranche of the Rozgar Mela, organised by the Assam Rifles, was held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Dimapur on January 24, 2026, marking a significant step towards youth employment in the region.

The event was organised for newly selected candidates appointed to various Central Government organisations.

The programme was graced by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Commissioner and Secretary, Rural Development, Thavaseelan K, IAS, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the district administration and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister congratulated the 366 candidates who received their appointment letters on the occasion. He said the letters symbolised not just employment but also the trust, responsibility and expectations placed upon the youth by the nation. He urged the newly appointed candidates to uphold integrity, discipline and a strong sense of public service in their respective roles.

Highlighting the participation of youths in the Assam Rifles, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and other Central Armed Police Forces, Paswan underscored their vital role in safeguarding the country’s unity, security and peace. He expressed particular satisfaction over the selection of a large number of women candidates, describing it as a reflection of the government’s commitment to women-led development.

The Minister said the government remains focused on youth empowerment and rural development, citing initiatives such as VB-GRAMG, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, self-help groups and skill development programmes aimed at promoting dignified self-reliance. He also noted that the North-East has emerged as a key driver of national development, with significant improvements in connectivity and infrastructure, particularly in Nagaland.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to ensure that no youth is deprived of opportunities, Paswan said a strong and awakened youth is essential for strengthening democracy and accelerating national progress. He expressed confidence that the service, honesty, integrity and dedication of the newly appointed youths would contribute towards building a developed, secure and self-reliant India.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Minister called upon the appointees to actively contribute to nation-building with discipline, honesty and sensitivity towards citizens.

The event was connected live with the national Rozgar Mela programme, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed appointees across the country. The Rozgar Mela was organised simultaneously at 45 locations nationwide, during which around 61,000 appointment letters were distributed across India.