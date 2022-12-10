23-year-old Hikali Achumi from Zunheboto district was crowned the title of Miss Nagaland 2022 on December 9 at a grand ceremony held at Capital Cultural Centre, Kohima. The winner received a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and gift hampers.

Moalong Yaden, a bodybuilder from Dimapur was crowned Mr Nagaland.

Kenei Ritse from Phek and Jentiren Jamir from Mokokchung secured the first and second runners-up.The first and second runners-up received Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively along with gift hampers.

At the coveted contest she was asked as to in what role does man add most to a woman. To which she replied that every role of man is important to a woman and it differs from person to person and that what she is today is because of her father's love, prayers and affection.

“My father has raised me to become ‘successful’. The role of a father adds most to my life.” she added.When asked why she deserves to win the title to which she replied that she can be the virtuous example of women and can be that voice.

Special guest for the event was MLA, 10th Northern Angami-I Khriehu Liezietsu and a special appearance was made by eight times Mr Universe Arambam Bobby Singh.

Judges for the competition were International Judge-I Bipin, National Judges-M Deben Singh, S Druba Singh and Thepfungunyü Teiso Solo and State Judge-L Jamshan.