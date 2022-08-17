The football event at the 2nd Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022, kicked off at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima on Wednesday with Advisor Youth Resources & Sports, Er. Zale Neikha is a special guest.

Neikha in his address said that Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games symbolize the unity of athletes coming from every corner of the state to showcase their love for the games.

He added that the goal of the Olympic movement is to contribute to building a peaceful world through sports where events are held without discrimination and with the spirit of friendship, solidarity, and fair play.

“Football being one of the main attractions of the people of the state, which is being played in all the corners of the State, is growing far beyond imagination and expectations and hoped that Naga boys and girls can excel at the national and international level in the near future”.

Neikha also cited the example of the legendary footballer Pele, who had an intense passion for playing football his initial career was not successful due to economic reasons but his determination, consistency, and self-dependence earned him well in the later stages.

He encouraged the participants to have all the good qualities to be good sportsmanship and give their best and excel without losing confidence.

The Advisor conveyed to the participants that their participation is a victory for the State and said that winning and losing are part of sports.

He encouraged that their participation will boost their confidence and morality and added that being able to take part in the Nagaland Olympics meant they are the best in the State and wished that the 2nd Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2022 grant success and luck to all the participants.

Advisor to Chief Minister and Secretary General of, the Nagaland Olympic Association, Abu Metha unfurled the Flag of the Nagaland Olympic Association during the programme.

The welcome address was delivered by the President of Nagaland Football Association, K. Neibou Sekhose while a special song was presented by Nourhengunuo Zatsu.

The programme was chaired by Vice President Nagaland Football Association, Colo Mero.

Altogether, 4,000 athletes from all the districts of the State will be competing in 11 disciplines which includes Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Lawn tennis, Taekwondo, Shooting and Wushu.

In the opening football match played between Dimapur District and Wokha District, Dimapur District won the match by scoring 6 goals while Wokha District managed to score 1 goal.