The Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on June 5 apprehended three active cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango) from Noklak town, along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland.

The security personnel, along with the police acted on credible intelligence of presence of cadres from the Noklak District.

From their possession, the personnel also seize 22 pistols, two muzzle-loaded rifles, four rounds of .22 pistol ammunition, one Motorola set, 15 fired cases, and cash amounting to Rs 9,850.

The apprehended cadres and recovered amount were handed over to Nagaland Police.

The recovery of these weapons close to the border is a significant success for the border guarding battalion.