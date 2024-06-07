As many as three personnel of the Nagaland Police lost their lives while performing duty for the Lok Sabha election.

The kin of one deceased officer has received the ex gratia, and the process is ongoing for the other two.

In a press release, Nagaland Police stated that during the recently concluded General Parliamentary Election 2024, Nagaland Armed Police (India Reserve) Companies were deployed for election-related duty in all seven phases of the election.

"During the call of duty, on May 23, Nagaland Police Constable No. 130575, Yangtsase Sangtam of B Coy, 13 NAP (IR) BN, after performing Prime Minister's Election rally duty in Patiala, Punjab, had a tragic accidental fall from a building and succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of May 25. The mortal remains of Constable Yangtsase Sangtam were flown to Nagaland with magnanimous and quick assistance from the Election Commission of India and Punjab Police and laid to rest with full honours befitting a policeman who laid down his life in the line of duty," it said.



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The statement further informed that acknowledging the supreme sacrifice made, and as per the Election Commission of India guidelines for ex-gratia payment to polling personnel/police personnel in case of death or grievous injuries arising out of and in the course of election duty, an amount of Rs 15 lakh was credited to the account of the wife of the late Constable Yangtsase Sangtam on June 6 by the Government of Punjab.

"Subsequently, two more personnel of the Nagaland Armed Police (India Reserve Battalion) also lost their lives in Bihar during the GPE-2024 duty. The process for ex-gratia has already been duly initiated for speedy compensation. While the loss of life cannot be compensated in terms of money, the Election Commission and Nagaland Police endeavour to do whatever is required to bring succor to the families of the deceased personnel," it added.