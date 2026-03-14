384 cases settled in Nagaland during first quarter National Lok Adalat

A total of 384 cases were amicably settled during the 1st Quarter National Lok Adalat held across Nagaland on Saturday, March 14, under the aegis of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA).

According to officials, 511 cases were taken up for settlement, with 11 benches set up at the district headquarters of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across the state. The total settlement amount reached Rs 4,75,37,148, marking a disposal success rate of 75.15 per cent.

Cases taken up included pre-litigation matters such as bank recovery, loan recovery, and telephone bill disputes, along with pending cases involving compoundable criminal offences, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) matters, and other civil cases.

Among the districts, Dimapur DLSA recorded the highest number of settlements, disposing of 141 out of 146 cases with a total settlement amount of Rs 1,65,12,665. Peren DLSA settled 110 out of 200 pre-litigation bank recovery cases, with settlements amounting to Rs 48,71,500.

Phek DLSA disposed of 51 bank recovery cases with a settlement amount of Rs 93,07,049, while Kohima DLSA settled 20 cases, including pre-litigation, MACT, and civil matters, with a total settlement amount of Rs 22,04,927.

Other districts including Longleng, Kiphire, Mon, Mokokchung, Wokha, Zunheboto, and Tuensang also conducted Lok Adalat sittings, settling several pre-litigation bank recovery cases and civil disputes.

Officials said the Lok Adalat platform continues to provide an effective mechanism for speedy, amicable, and cost-effective settlement of disputes, benefiting both litigants and institutions.