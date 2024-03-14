Nagaland is gearing up to host the 3rd edition of the North East Games scheduled to take place from March 18 to 23. The announcement was made during a press meet held at the Manipur Olympic Bhavan where Moirangthem Ratan Singh, Chef-de-Mission, highlighted key details about the upcoming event.

A strong contingent of 319 players and officials from Manipur will participate in the games. Yanglem Bony Singh and N Ibungochoubi will serve as Deputy Chefs-de-Mission while Angom Johnson and Th Jayanta Singh will take charge as Media Coordinators.

The games will feature competitions across fifteen disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, and more. While Athletics will be held in the IG Stadium, Kohima, other disciplines will take place at various venues such as NAPTC Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima and Tetso College.

Notably, Cricket has been dropped from the list of disciplines due to the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ratan announced a significant change in nomenclature, with the event renamed as the 'North East Games' and the organization now referred to as the 'North East Sports Association'.

Preparations are underway to ensure a conducive sporting atmosphere for participants from all North East states. Players, coaches, and managers will travel in phases on March 16 and 17, with the Manipur Olympic Association also sending members as Observers of the Games.