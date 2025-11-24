417 join Congress in Nagaland's Peren, slams state government for ‘showmanship politics’

In a major boost to the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), as many as 417 individuals led by Tumda Newme, former Independent candidate from 6-Tening Assembly Constituency and founding member of the Peren Division NDPP, formally joined the Congress on Monday, November 24. The mass induction was held at Newme’s residence in Jalukie under the aegis of the Peren District Congress Committee (DCC).

The large-scale joining is being viewed by the party as a decisive shift in political sentiment across Peren district, with NPCC leaders expressing confidence that more citizens will align with the Congress in the coming days.

Addressing the gathering, Newme said he chose the Congress as the people of Nagaland were “deeply disillusioned” with the present state government, which he criticised as a “showmanship party” focused on projecting wealth rather than addressing the struggles of ordinary citizens.

“The rich are becoming richer while the poor continue to suffer. It is painful to witness the condition of our people,” he said, adding that he decided to stand with the citizens by joining a party rooted in service, justice, and inclusivity.

Welcoming the new members, NPCC President and Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir urged them to work with dedication toward strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 state elections. He said the coming together of all three former Tening Assembly candidates under the Congress banner reflects a unified commitment to the larger interest of the public.

Jamir also appealed to the electorate to reject the culture of monetary inducements during elections and instead choose leaders who can deliver genuine development.

NPCC Working President Khriedi highlighted governance failures under the BJP-led regime, alleging that democratic institutions, including the Election Commission, were being manipulated for electoral advantage. Such practices, he said, posed a threat to the democratic fabric of the state.

The event was attended by senior leaders including Rosy Thomson, NPCC General Secretary and In-Charge of Peren District, alongside several district and state-level functionaries.

The Congress labelled the mass joining as a strong indication of rising public support for an alternative political voice in Nagaland. The NPCC reiterated its commitment to justice, equality, and inclusive development, terming the development in Peren a promising step toward reshaping the political landscape of the state.