5 tribes bodies lift boycott after Nagaland cabinet accepts reservation policy changes

The five apex tribal bodies in Nagaland have announced the withdrawal of their boycott of state government functions following a key policy decision by the State Cabinet.

A consultative meeting of the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) took place on October 20 at the Sendenyu Biodiversity Education Centre, Nphunji, Tseminyu District, with participation from all five tribal apex bodies and their frontal units.

The meeting welcomed the cabinet’s approval to rename the Job Reservation Commission as the Commission for Review of Reservation and to broaden its Terms of Reference beyond job employment, aligning with a representation submitted by the committee to the government on September 24, 2025.

“With the State Cabinet honouring our demands, the non-participation by the five apex tribe bodies in all State Government functions and activities… stands withdrawn,” the committee said in a statement.

The 5 Tribes CoRRP and the apex bodies confirmed they are ready to provide full cooperation to the commission whenever requested.

Er Tesinlo Semy serves as the convenor of the committee, with GK Zhimomi as member secretary.