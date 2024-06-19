The Nagaland State Election Commission has released the list of uncontested candidates for the upcoming general elections to Municipal and Town Councils across the state. The notification was issued by the District Commissioner.



In light of the upcoming elections, uncontested candidates from various Municipal and Town Councils have been identified and announced. These candidates have been confirmed by the Returning Officers of their respective councils.

These are the uncontested candidates across different councils include:



• Dimapur Municipal Council:

o Kuhoi Zhimo (Ward 5) - BJP

o Hukheto Yepthomi (Ward 15) - NDPP



• East Dimapur Town Council:

o Lireni Ovung (Ward 1) - NDPP

o Niuto Awomi (Ward 2) - NDPP

o Manna Zhimo (Ward 4) - NDPP

o K. Hokuto Murumi (Ward 5) - NDPP



• Niuland Town Council:

o Visheli Zhimo (Ward 1) - BJP

o V. Samuel Holo (Ward 2) - BJP

o Kakheka Zhimomi (Ward 9) - BJP



• Medziphema Town Council:

o Seyievino Vitsu (Ward 7) - NDPP



• Kohima Municipal Council:

o Kelhousenuo Khruomo (Ward 1) - NDPP

o Avelie Rio (Ward 2) - NDPP

o Thejavizo Philip Solo (Ward 8) - NDPP

o Neibodzelie Solo (Ward 11) - NDPP

o Ketuosie Khamo (Ward 15) - NDPP



• Chiephobozou Town Council:

o Ruvuotuonuo Ruth (Ward 1) – NDPP

o Khrielelie Kerhuo (Ward 2) – NDPP

o Lhoubeituo Kezieo (Ward 3) – NDPP

o Ruulhounuo Kiewhup (Ward 4) – NDPP

o Kiyasetuo Kenguruise (Ward 5) – NDPP

o Khriebeituo Rulho (Ward 6) – NDPP

o Kekhrieneinuo Zumvu (Ward 7) – NDPP

o Keviselie Rupreo (Ward 8) – NDPP

o Khrielievinuo Angami (Ward 9) - NDPP



• Peren Town Council:

o Ilungrai (Ward 4) - NDPP

o Gaigwang (Ward 9) - NDPP



• Jalukie Town Council:

o Tingba Hegui - NDPP



• Tening Town Council:

o Kerang Dumtta (Ward 2) - NDPP

o Rambin (Ward 7) - NCP

o Mairisibo Rengmunta - NCP



• Wokha Town Council:

o Y Renthunglo Kikon (Ward 1) - NDPP

o Lily T Humtsoe (Ward 4) - NCP

o Nzano P Kikon (Ward 13) - BJP

o Rhukumo Kikon (Ward 14) - BJP



• Bhandari Town Council:

o Khontungia Odyuo (Ward 2) - NPF

o Renbilo M Humtsoe (Ward 7) - NPF



• Zunheboto Town Council:

o Niukali K Assumi (Ward 4) - NDPP



• Satakha Town Council:

o Vikaho Sema (Ward 5) - NDPP

o S. Khehoto Sema (Ward 6) – NDPP



• Atoizu Town Council:

o S Khehoto Chophy (Ward 2)- NCP

o Ivuka Z (Ward 8) – NDPP

o L Hekhevi Sema (Ward 9) - NCP



• Aghunato Town Council:

o Kum. Juvitoli Katty (Ward 4) - NDPP

o Hoka (Ward 8) - NDPP

o Nitokhu T Yeptho (Ward 9) - NDPP



• Mokokchung Municipal Council:

o Moangtula (Ward 1) – NDPP

o Imtiyapang (Ward 5) – NDPP

o Imkongchuba A (Ward 6) – NDPP

o Walunila (Ward 13) – NDPP

o Wabang Kichu (Ward 18) - NDPP



• Tuli Town Council:

o Shilutila (Ward 4) - BJP

o Imlionen (Ward 5) - INC

o Temsumenba Imsong (Ward 6) - INC

o Chubareala (Ward 7) - NDPP

o K. Imlitemjen Jamir (Ward 8) - INC

o Alemchuba (Ward 9) - NDPP



• Changtongya Town Council:

o A Chubanokdang (Ward 2) - NDPP

o Imkummeren (Ward 5) - NDPP



• Mangkolemba Town Council:

o A Meren Walling (Ward 6) - IND



• Pfutsero Town Council:

o Khazu Dukru (Ward 4) - NDPP



• Meluri Town Council:

o Thsiivila (Ward 1) - IND

o Sutsutho Pochury (Ward 2) - NDPP

o Z. Porhutho Ngouri (Ward 3) - NDPP

o Ziirhotshii Kajiri (Ward 4) - NDPP



The Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland are set to occur on June 26. This marks the first time in 20 years that such elections will take place in the state, with the previous ULB elections held in 2004.