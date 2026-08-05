66-year-old man sentenced to 20 years for rape of minor by Kohima POCSO Court

A Special POCSO Court in Kohima has sentenced a 66-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in Phentejon BM village under Nagaland's Tseminyu district in 2019.

The convict, identified as Ngabu Kent, was found guilty by Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) Mezivolu T. Therieh. The judgment was delivered on August 3, while the sentence was pronounced on August 4.

Besides the 20-year jail term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with one year of simple imprisonment in case of default. It also directed the Nagaland government to pay Rs 1 lakh as victim compensation, with the Kohima District Legal Services Authority tasked with facilitating and monitoring the disbursement.

Observing that the survivor suffered grave physical, mental and emotional trauma, the court said her vulnerability as a child was a significant aggravating factor while awarding the sentence.