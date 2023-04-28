The Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female) goes to Nagaland's Andrea Kevichusa for Anek at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism.

Andrea bagged the award in recognition of her outstanding performance in the movie "Anek," Andrea has been nominated in the best debut female category.

Andrea, a well-known model since 2016, debuted in Bollywood with Anek, a role played by Anubhav Sinha, when she was just 15 and had only recently entered the modelling industry.

She also appeared in the film alongside Ayushman Khurana. She portrayed a Northeastern boxer in the drama.

Also Read: Northeast shines at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 as two actors nominated for best debut male/female category

Andrea has worked as a model for brands including Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She also worked for Kay Beauty, the cosmetics company founded by Katrina Kaif.

In the race for the Filmfare award, Andrea's name stood tall against Khushali Kumar for Dhoka: Round D Corner, Manushi Chhillar for Samrat Prithviraj, and Prajakta Koli for (Jugjugg Jeeyo).

On the otherhand, in the category of "Best Debut Male," Paalin Kabak also got recognition for his work in the movie "Bhediya." When Kabak, an Itanagar native who now calls Mumbai home, appeared in the film as Varun Dhawan's pal, he immediately gained attention.

Paalin is nominated alongside Abhay Mishra for Doctor G, Ankush Gedam for Jhund, and Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi.



