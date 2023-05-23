Seven chargesheets have been filed in the criminal cases related to the February assembly elections in Nagaland, with investigations currently underway in 61 other similar cases. The announcement was made by the Nagaland chief electoral officer's office in an official release on May 23.

According to the release, a total of 70 election-related criminal cases were registered in the state during the last assembly election. To review the status of these cases and ensure continued action, a meeting was convened on Monday at the office of the chief electoral officer in Kohima. Chaired by V Shashank Shekhar, the chief electoral officer, the meeting aimed to assess the progress made in handling election-related criminal cases and emphasized the importance of active follow-up even after the election process concludes.

It was highlighted during the meeting that the Election Commission of India closely monitors the registered cases, ensuring that appropriate follow-up action is taken. This serves as a deterrent for any future election-related criminal activities. The release also mentioned that each district will provide monthly reports on the status of action taken in the criminal cases to the office of the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India for review.