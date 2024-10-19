Nagaland's Dimapur Police arrested eight people from Assam, Manipur and West Bengal for involvement in drugging activities and snatching of vehicles.

The police officials busted the inter-state gang, following which two vehicles were recovered.

Initially, a routine investigation into a missing person FIR lodged at East Police Station unravelled an organised network of criminal gangs operating in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur and West Bengal.

Modus operandi of the gang involved hiring inter-state plying commercial vehicles by posing as prospective clients, following which gang members would befriend drivers, give food items laced with drugs and snatch away the vehicles with drivers in an unconscious state.

The mastermind has been identified as Shymalendu Roy from West Bengal who planned and executed the crime through his network of inter-state gang members.

Relying on digital evidences collected through technical surveillance, two gang members were arrested from Manipur, four from Assam and two from Dimapur.

The East PS team was led by Investigating Officer (I/O) ASL Ikato Sema under the supervision of ACP East Imkongsangba Jamir, NPS.

In this regard, commercial vehicle drivers and owners have been hereby cautioned to be aware of the prevalence of such crimes and report instances of missing drivers and vehicles to police without delay.