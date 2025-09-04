8 Wokha and 6 Niuland villages affected in Assam eviction drive: Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton

During the 7th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) held on 4th September 2025, members raised several starred and supplementary questions covering key issues including the upcoming Census 2027, cross-border movement, eviction drives, infrastructure projects, and human-elephant conflict.

Responding to MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu on preparations for the Census 2027, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Y. Patton stated that Nagaland has received official notification from the Government of India. The Home Department has been designated as the nodal department, with the Home Commissioner appointed as the Nodal Officer for the census. Administrative boundaries will be frozen from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2027, and a State Level Coordination Committee has been formed under the Chief Secretary. Patton further clarified that the Census 2027 will be the basis for the 2028 delimitation exercise.

On questions regarding cross-border movement, Patton stated that the abolition of the Free Movement Regime has not yet been communicated to the state government. Currently, holders of a “Border Pass” issued by Assam Rifles can stay up to seven days within 10 km of the International Border. There are nine designated entry and exit points.

Regarding eviction drives by Assam, Patton informed that eight villages in Wokha and six villages in Niuland were affected. He confirmed that the Nagaland Government was formally notified, and a joint meeting between district authorities of Assam and Nagaland was held on 22nd July 2025 to coordinate eviction efforts. On protecting villagers in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), he reiterated that the 1972 interim agreements require maintaining the status quo, and no reclamation is possible while the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court of India. Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio added that while the state cabinet had proposed increasing Village Guard forces along the borders, the Ministry of Home Affairs objected, stating the guards are meant only for international, not inter-state, borders.

MLA Kevipodi Sophie raised concerns about the progress of the two-lane package-4 road from D-Khel, Kohima Village to Kigwema Village. Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang informed the assembly that the project is implemented by NHIDCL under MoRTH, with delays caused by land acquisition and legal issues. The project is expected to be completed by March 2026, with strict instructions given for quality and timely completion.

Responding to queries by MLA Achumbemo Kikon, Environment Minister C.L. John highlighted several mitigation measures, including the proposal to convert Doyang Plantation Division Wokha into a Wildlife Division. Two mitigation plans have been submitted for elephant translocation from human-inhabited areas. Kikon urged enhanced compensation for affected individuals and deployment of additional forest personnel during cropping seasons. Agriculture Advisor Mhathung Yanthan supported these measures, noting that elephant populations have exceeded carrying capacity, recommending population control and relocation to reduce conflict.

On supplementary questions about border management, Patton reiterated the role of Assam Rifles and the deployment of state police and medical staff to facilitate border operations.

The session underscored the Nagaland government’s efforts to balance development, security, and human-wildlife coexistence while addressing inter-state and census-related concerns.