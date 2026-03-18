9th North East Youth Festival 2026 kicks off in Nagaland

The 9th North East Youth Festival 2026, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Government of Nagaland, commenced on March 18 at the Chumoukedima Football Stadium.

Addressing the inaugural event as the special guest, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav expressed gratitude to the Ministry for entrusting Nagaland with hosting the festival. He welcomed delegates from all eight North Eastern States, along with participants from MY Bharat and the National Service Scheme, highlighting their presence as a reflection of unity, cultural exchange, and youth participation.

Speaking on the festival’s theme, “Ashtalakshmi: Celebrating Eight Forces of Youth and Progress,” the Governor said it embodies the energy and potential of young people in the region. He encouraged participants to actively engage in events, interact with peers, and build lasting friendships, while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He urged the youth to act as ambassadors of their states, promoting values of respect, cooperation, and understanding.

S. Keoshu Yimkhiung, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, extended greetings to all participants and said the festival celebrates unity, diversity, and the talents of young people from across the Northeastern States. He noted that the event provides a platform for cultural exchange, talent showcase, and friendship-building.

Shiv Ratan, Joint Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, appreciated Nagaland’s arrangements and hospitality. He described the festival as an important platform reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity, strengthening bonds among the youth, and contributing to national development.

The festival, which brings together thousands of youth participants, aims to foster cultural exchange, teamwork, and regional harmony while providing opportunities to showcase talents across various events.