Nagaland singer-songwriter Abdon Mech represented India at the Artisjus Songbook Camp 2025 in Budapest, marking a defining moment for the Indian independent music scene.

The international songwriting camp brought together 30 artists from across the globe, with Abdon standing out for his authenticity and storytelling rooted in the hills of Dimapur.

At the camp, Abdon co-wrote original tracks and penned the anthem for the globally renowned Sziget Festival, collaborating with artists from genres ranging from Japanese pop and Afro beats to Hungarian folk and Indian indie.

“It was like building bridges through beats,” said Abdon. “There were 30 of us from different corners of the world, but music made us one family.”

The event, organized by Artisjus—the Hungarian collective for composers and lyricists—served as a platform for cultural exchange and creative synergy. For Abdon, it also meant networking with international producers, festival directors, and fellow artists, opening the door for future global collaborations.

Backed by the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Government of Nagaland, Abdon’s participation highlighted the growing role of Indian copyright bodies and regional art collectives in enabling global exposure for independent artists.

“Credit where it’s due—IPRS is leading the charge in creating global opportunities for Indian artists, especially those from underrepresented regions like Nagaland,” said Abdon.

Hailing from a state where music is a part of everyday life—“there’s a guitar in every home,” he notes—Abdon sees this milestone as part of a broader movement. With increasing support from fans and a budding homegrown music economy, Northeast India is stepping confidently onto the world stage.