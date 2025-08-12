African Swine Fever detected in Nagaland's Kohima, infected and surveillance zones declared

In a bid to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) detected in Kigwema and Mitelephe villages under Kohima district, the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima has officially declared the affected areas as Infected and Surveillance Zones. The move follows a letter from the Chief Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Kohima, dated August 5, 2025.



Under the notification, Kigwema and Mitelephe villages have been designated as Infected Zones, covering a one-kilometre radius around the infected premises. Surrounding these, a Surveillance Zone has been established, extending 10 kilometres from the infected premises — including a nine-kilometre radius outside the Infected Zone.



As part of the containment measures, authorities have imposed a strict ban on the slaughter of pigs, as well as the import, export, and transportation of pigs, piglets, and pork products within the designated zones. These restrictions will remain in force until further notice to prevent further outbreaks.



The Deputy Commissioner urged residents, farmers, and traders to adhere to the guidelines to protect livestock health and prevent economic losses to the piggery sector, a key livelihood source for many in the region.