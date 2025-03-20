The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Longleng has issued an official alert regarding the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a piggery farm in Yachem Village.

Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the highly contagious viral disease, which has already led to the death of several pigs in the region.

In response to the outbreak, authorities have designated two containment zones to prevent further spread:

Infected Zone – A 1 km radius around the affected farm.

Surveillance Zone – A 10 km radius beyond the infected zone.

To curb the transmission of the disease, the following restrictions have been enforced until further notice:



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Ban on Movement & Trade: The export, import, and transportation of pigs, piglets, pork, and any pig-derived products from the infected zone are strictly prohibited.

Strict Monitoring: All pig farms, markets, and slaughterhouses within the surveillance zone will be closely monitored. Farmers and vendors must report any unusual pig deaths or suspected ASF cases to the local veterinary department immediately.

Authorities have urged the cooperation of farmers, meat vendors, and the general public to contain the outbreak and prevent further losses. The DC also warned that failure to comply with these preventive measures may lead to legal action under relevant laws.

African Swine Fever is a highly fatal viral disease affecting pigs, but it does not pose a threat to human health. However, the outbreak has significant economic implications for local farmers and the pork industry in Nagaland.