African Swine Fever outbreak prompts pig trade ban in Nagaland's Merapani

The Nagaland government has imposed an immediate ban on pig slaughter, import, and export in Merapani following reports of multiple pig deaths suspected to be caused by African Swine Fever.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Longasen Lotha issued the order after receiving alarming reports from the Chairman of Merapani Village Council and the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon about a significant number of pig fatalities in the area.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice as authorities work to contain what they believe could be an outbreak of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The disease, while not harmful to humans, can devastate pig populations with mortality rates reaching up to 100 percent in some cases.

All transportation of pigs and pork products from the Merapani region has been suspended as part of the containment measures. The order affects local pig farmers and traders who rely on the livestock trade for their livelihood.

African Swine Fever has been a growing concern across several Indian states in recent years, prompting swift government responses to prevent its spread to other regions. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated feed, or equipment.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations and testing to confirm the presence of the virus before determining the next course of action.