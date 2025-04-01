The Centre on Tuesday, April 1, imposed for six months the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland's Meluri district, two days after the law was extended to eight districts and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said in November 2024, the Nagaland government had created the district of Meluri by carving it out of Phek district, which has been declared a 'disturbed area' on March 30, along with seven other districts.

"Therefore, in partial modification of notification number S.O. 1536 (E) dated 30th March, 2025, the district Meluri is also declared as 'disturbed area' under section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) for a period of 6 months with affect from 1st April, 2025 unless withdrawn earlier," the notification said.