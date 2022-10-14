Nagaland finally lifted the 61st Subroto Cup after a gap of 42 years beating Chandigarh at the recently concluded U17 Subroto Cup tournament on October 13.

The final was played at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on October 13.

Notably, Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS) from Dimapur, Nagaland defeated Government Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS), Chandigarh 1-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, the winners received the trophy from Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The 61st Subroto Cup edition kicked off on September 6, 2022.

The champions were awarded Rs 350,000, while the runners-up earned Rs 200,000. Semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will get Rs 150,000 and Rs 1,000,000, respectively. The winners of the Fair Play award got Rs 50,000, while the Best Player and Best School won Rs 40,000 apiece. The best goalkeeper and coach each won Rs 25,000.

