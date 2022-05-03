Instead of pursuing white-collar jobs, state chief minister Neiphiu Rio urged youths to explore the potential offered in agriculture and allied sectors by engaging in farming activities.

Rio expressed his hope that the Community Marketing Complex (CMC) would serve as a platform for young entrepreneurs to sell and promote Nagaland's organic produce during his speech at the inauguration of the CMC in the presence of Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Cooperation BL Verma at Chümoukedima on Monday.

He stated that many countries of the world, including India, were experiencing food shortages, but that Nagaland was endowed with plentiful fertile fields and advised everyone to take use of it.

Rio urged young people to get involved in agribusiness and related activities to help the local community and the state's economy. He also emphasised the importance of expanding organic food and building agri-horti link highways to connect Nagaland to other states. He also emphasised the importance of building more cold storage facilities to store organic and exotic goods so that it can be exported quickly.

Rio also warned government officials against misappropriating cash and suggested that everyone work together to improve the economy. While asking everyone to focus on improving the state's economy rather than on politics, Rio insisted that politics should be left to politicians.