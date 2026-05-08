Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India

A marathon was organised in Kohima on Friday, May 8, by Akashvani Kohima to commemorate 90 years of radio broadcasting in India.

The event was flagged off from Old MLA Hostel Junction by B Henok Buchem and concluded at High School Junction, with the participation of students and Akashvani staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, Kethosituo Sekhose said radio continues to remain a vital source of information, especially in rural areas, and has played an important role in connecting generations across communities.

Buchem described the event as a symbol of the long journey of broadcasting in India, saying radio has carried voices, music, news, and stories to millions over the decades.

Programme Executive Khriesaneisa Rutsa said Akashvani Kohima completed 63 years of service in January this year and currently broadcasts over 55 programmes through its primary and FM channels.

He added that the station has been conducting commemorative activities since June 2025 as part of the celebrations.

Around 180 students from six government schools, along with staff members of Akashvani Kohima, participated in the marathon, which was organised to promote fitness, public participation, and national unity.