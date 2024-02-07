The All Nagaland College Students Union (ANCSU) has expressed deep concern as well as condemned the police force for allegedly assaulting a B.A (MC) 2nd-semester student of Tetso College on January 29.

As per the press note released by the ANCSU, the student suffered left ear drum damage, fractured spinal cord and swollen kidney following brutal assault by police personnel.

"This incident has gained significant attention in the media, has shocked and appalled not only to the family members but also the entire students' community. Law enforcement agencies play a crucial role in safety. However, it is disheartening to witness such a blatant abuse of power and a violation of the trust bestowed upon the police force by the public. The incident in question, where a college student was subjected to excessive force, not only undermines the principles of justice and fairness but also erodes the faith of the community in law enforcement" mentioned ANCSU in their press note.

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Calling this act of the police personnel as clear violation of human rights and direct contradiction to the principles of a just and democratic society, the student union in their press note urged to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The Student Union has demanded for an immediate investigation and appropriate action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

"The union calls the attention of all right-thinking citizens and organizations to vehemently condemn such menace crime so as to deliver justice to the innocent victim and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We appeal to the department concerned to carry out an immediate investigation and take appropriate action against those unjust police personnel", concluded the press note by the student union.