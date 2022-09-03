The All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) I4. Kohima brought a notice to the state Government, Administration, concerned Department and Public, regarding the increasing cases of attacks against the Taxi Drivers.

In the state, attacks against the Taxi Drivers in the recent months is alarming that led to robbery and physical abuses in the hands of some miscreants.

The ANTA Hq. Kohima highlighted two such latest incidences- on August 1st , two unknown miscreants forcefully stopped the taxi at Shortcut 10th Mile and started demanding money from the passengers and even confiscated their phones.

Secondly, on August 3rd, three unidentified miscreants with firearms hired a Taxi from Medziphema to Pherima Village, wherein, the driver was mercilessly beaten up and robbed at gunpoint near Tsiepama Model Village entrance gate.

Therefore, the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) Hq. Kohima in a press release by its President has vehemently condemns these inhuman acts, such act of violence has no place in a civil Society.

The Association further issued strong warning against the perpetrator of the atrocities that strong action will be taken and appeal the State Government to expedite the matter and take action against the perpetrator under the relevant Section and Acts of Law at the earliest.