Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was treated to a variety of special Indian dishes, including Nagaland's renowned black rice pudding, courtesy of celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

The business magnate recently visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant 'Bungalow' in New York, accompanied with his partner Lauren Sanchez.

Chef Khanna's restaurant, recognised for its authentic Indian cuisine, featured a special menu for the couple, calling it the "Taste of India for Jeff Bezos" on his official X handle.

Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado.

Bihari Sattu Roti.

Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai.

Gujurati Tindora Pickle.

Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding

Odisha’s Guguni Chaat.

Indore inspired Dahi Kebab.

Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali.

Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee.

Sindhi Style… pic.twitter.com/EUfQYjJQKM — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 13, 2024

He further revealed the details of the menu, emphasising the significance and global representation of Indian cuisine, as well as its cultural importance.

Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding

Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado

Bihari Sattu Roti

Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai

Gujurati Tindora Pickle

Odisha’s Guguni Chaat

Indore inspired Dahi Kebab

Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali

Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee

Sindhi Style Achari Aloo

Gulab Jamun Ice-Cream with Millet-Chocolate Cake

Ahmedabad ki Saunf

Taking to his official X handle, Vikas Khanna expressed happiness over Bezos' visit. He stated, "When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride."

When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride. #PowerOfAuthencity #SoftPowerOfIndia pic.twitter.com/RYiR47xz7G — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 13, 2024

Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' has garnered widespread acclamation across the world for their authentic dishes. The restaurant has also achieved the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.