Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a taste of Nagaland’s black rice pudding, know-how
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos experienced a culinary journey at Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant. The event highlighted the cultural appeal of Indian cuisine.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was treated to a variety of special Indian dishes, including Nagaland's renowned black rice pudding, courtesy of celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.
The business magnate recently visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant 'Bungalow' in New York, accompanied with his partner Lauren Sanchez.
Chef Khanna's restaurant, recognised for its authentic Indian cuisine, featured a special menu for the couple, calling it the "Taste of India for Jeff Bezos" on his official X handle.
Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado.— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 13, 2024
Bihari Sattu Roti.
Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai.
Gujurati Tindora Pickle.
Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding
Odisha’s Guguni Chaat.
Indore inspired Dahi Kebab.
Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali.
Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee.
Sindhi Style… pic.twitter.com/EUfQYjJQKM
He further revealed the details of the menu, emphasising the significance and global representation of Indian cuisine, as well as its cultural importance.
Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding
Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado
Bihari Sattu Roti
Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai
Gujurati Tindora Pickle
Odisha’s Guguni Chaat
Indore inspired Dahi Kebab
Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali
Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee
Sindhi Style Achari Aloo
Gulab Jamun Ice-Cream with Millet-Chocolate Cake
Ahmedabad ki Saunf
Taking to his official X handle, Vikas Khanna expressed happiness over Bezos' visit. He stated, "When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride."
When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride. #PowerOfAuthencity #SoftPowerOfIndia pic.twitter.com/RYiR47xz7G— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 13, 2024
Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' has garnered widespread acclamation across the world for their authentic dishes. The restaurant has also achieved the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.
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