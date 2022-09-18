The Amur Falcon Roosting Area Union (AFRAU) Pangti Village has restricted visitors from for the month of October to make the Amur Falcons disturbance free.

The decision was taken to during a general meeting held on September 18, 2022.

“It is observed that the Amur Falcons were avoiding their actual Roosting place in Pangti Village during the last migration season. As of our studies, the reason behind this might be because of human habitation and disturbance during their first phase of arrival,” AFRAU President P Thungchumo Shidio said in an official statement on September 18, 2022.

“In this connection, to give peace to the Birds, the AFRAU resolved not to allowed visitors to pass Raphapen Junction from 1st to 31st October 2022,” it added.