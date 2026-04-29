Andhra YouTuber’s stolen bike recovered in Nagaland within 10 days, two held

In a swift breakthrough, Kohima Police recovered a stolen Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle belonging to an Andhra Pradesh-based YouTuber within ten days of the theft and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident was reported on April 17 after Katabathina Sudheer Kumar, a biker and YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh, lodged an FIR at North Police Station, Kohima.

He stated that his motorcycle, bearing registration number AP40CS4895, had been stolen from outside his homestay at Midlane Colony in Kohima.

Following the complaint, North Police Station launched an extensive investigation and search operation. Based on intelligence inputs, the stolen motorcycle was traced to the New Jalukie area in Peren district.

In a joint operation conducted on April 27 with Peren Police, led by SDPO Jalukie, the motorcycle was successfully recovered.

Police identified the prime accused as Ilungchube, while the alleged receiver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Amos Pame. Both have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of their involvement and whether a wider theft network is linked to the case.

Police said the successful recovery highlighted strong coordination between Kohima Police and Peren Police, adding that jurisdictional boundaries would not hinder effective policing.

Kohima Police also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of tourists and residents, stating that criminal acts damaging the image of the state would not be tolerated.