ANSTA directs all members to observe pen-down strike in Nagaland over IAS induction irregularities

In a show of solidarity with the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA), the All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association (ANSTA) has announced that all teachers across the state will participate in a three-day Pen-Down Strike from October 14 to 16, 2025.

The strike, called by CANSSEA, the apex body representing all government employees in Nagaland, is aimed at pressing the state government to address two key grievances. These include the non-fulfillment of the demand for withdrawal of Non-NPSC candidates from the select list of Non-SCS Officers for IAS induction conducted on September 25, 2025, and the non-restoration of the Vacancy Circular dated March 10, 2025, which is considered vital to ensure transparency and uphold merit in future IAS selections.

ANSTA, as an affiliated body of CANSSEA, has instructed all its district units, teachers’ groups, and members to observe the strike in full compliance with the directive. During this period, all teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to refrain from performing official duties as a mark of protest, while maintaining discipline and decorum.

The association has further directed all district-level units and teacher groups to ensure effective implementation of the strike within their respective jurisdictions and to report compliance to the ANSTA headquarters.

Reiterating its commitment to fairness and integrity, ANSTA stated that the collective action aims to safeguard transparency, merit, and justice within the state’s administrative framework.