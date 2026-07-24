'Anyone who hasn't eaten': Nagaland man sends 150 pizzas to Jantar Mantar protesters

A man from Nagaland has drawn widespread appreciation on social media after arranging the delivery of 150 pizzas for protesters taking part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he wanted to support those who had travelled far from home to join the agitation.

The protest has seen students and supporters gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding reforms and what they describe as a "fairer education system". Many participants have travelled from different parts of the country to take part in the demonstration.

Sharing his gesture on Instagram, user Zha Lhou said he could not be present at the protest but felt compelled to contribute in whatever way he could.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there at the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote.

Explaining his decision, he said he ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and instructed the delivery partner to distribute them among anyone who had not eaten.

"When he called and asked, 'Sir, whom should I deliver this to?' I replied, 'Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten,'" he wrote.

According to the post, the delivery partner responded after a brief pause, saying, "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye."

Describing the moment as one that "hit me so deeply", Zha Lhou said the delivery partner's reaction reminded him that the movement had affected many more people than those physically present at the protest.

He stressed that the post was not intended to seek attention. "I'm not posting this to show off. I'm posting this because I want people to know that you don't have to be in Delhi to help," he wrote.

He also encouraged people from Nagaland, the Northeast and across India to support the protesters by sending meals through food delivery platforms if they were able to do so, adding that "no act of kindness is ever too small."

The post has since received widespread attention online, with many users praising the gesture and describing it as a meaningful show of solidarity with those participating in the protest.