Ao Morung crowned ‘Best Morung 2025’ as Hornbill Festival concludes with cultural grandeur

The 26th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival concluded on a vibrant cultural note at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, with Ao Morung winning the prestigious ‘Best Morung 2025’ title. Pochury Morung and Kuki Morung secured the first and second runners-up positions respectively, receiving accolades for their captivating displays of tradition, craftsmanship, and community heritage.

The winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000 along with certificates. Cultural troupes participating in the festival were also honoured with cash awards and certificates in recognition of their contribution to Nagaland’s largest cultural showcase.

The awards were presented by Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, who graced the event as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to India, Raymond Mullen, expressed deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the people of Nagaland. He noted that Ireland’s role as the partner country for this edition of the festival had been “a profound source of pride,” adding that Nagaland’s celebration of identity and cultural confidence has been inspiring.

Mullen highlighted that Ireland looks forward to fostering deeper collaboration with Nagaland in areas including education, research, tourism, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. He praised the youth of Nagaland for their exceptional talent and ambition.

H.E. Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta to India, also addressed the gathering, sharing his admiration for the Naga community. He remarked that Nagaland holds a special place in his heart, noting cultural parallels between the people of Nagaland and Malta. Gauci recited a Maltese poem dedicated to the state, expressing gratitude to the festival organisers and hope for continued participation in future editions.

The evening witnessed electrifying performances by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), captivating visitors and well-wishers with their dynamic presentations.

In keeping with tradition, reigning Miss Nagaland 2025, Linoka K. Achumi, lit the ceremonial bonfire, symbolically marking the conclusion of the 26th Hornbill Festival — a celebration that once again brought together communities, cultures, and global friendships.