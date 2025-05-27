The Indian Army, in collaboration with Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation, has launched a series of livelihood and cultural revival initiatives across Manipur and Nagaland under Operation Sadbhavana. The campaign, aimed at empowering women and preserving indigenous crafts, is transforming traditional skills into sustainable sources of income.

The initiative emerged after army personnel deployed in remote areas were gifted handmade shawls, bead jewellery, and herbal products by local women—gestures that revealed a rich but underutilised cultural economy. Recognising the potential, the Army moved to institutionalise support for traditional artisanship.

In Manipur's Tronglaobi village, a yarn bank has been established to support textile production. Artisans trained in traditional weaves such as Wangkhei Phee, Moirang Phee, and the phanek now operate in a self-sustaining model. Profits are reinvested into raw materials, preserving the craft while ensuring financial independence for women.

In Phubala village, Bishnupur district, the launch of "Loktak Mist" has given a modern platform to ancient skincare practices. Using ingredients like rice water, leihao flowers, turmeric, and sesame oil—once part of local rituals—women have developed a market-ready line of natural cosmetics. The training covered not just formulation but also branding and marketing, creating a full-cycle business model.

In Nagaland’s Zakhama village, a textile unit focused on tribal designs such as the Tsungkotepsu shawl is training women to blend traditional motifs with modern materials. The program includes structured skill development and provides looms and supplies, strengthening ties between the Army and tribal communities.

A bead jewellery training centre in P. Moulding village, Kangpokpi district, is also operational. Women there are being trained in wire looping, bead identification, and tribal design patterns tied to the Tangkhul, Konyak, and Mao cultures. The result is a line of commercially viable jewellery rooted in cultural significance.

While the immediate aim is economic self-reliance, officials say the broader goal is to revive cultural practices that risk being forgotten. These projects function not just as skill development programs, but as platforms for identity, pride, and community resilience.

Army officials describe the initiative as a replicable model for peacebuilding in sensitive areas. Traditionally viewed through a security lens, the Army’s role is expanding into long-term social development, particularly in regions often left out of mainstream growth narratives.