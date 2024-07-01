Spear Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen HS Sahi conducted a visit to the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Nagaland today on July 1. During his visit to Kohima and Chieswema, Lt Gen Sahi reviewed the operational preparedness of the Assam Rifles personnel.

Acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the Northern Sentinels, Lt Gen Sahi commended all ranks for their exemplary service. The visit underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and readiness of the Assam Rifles in the region.

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Further details of the visit and discussions held between Lt Gen Sahi and Assam Rifles officials were not immediately available.

The Assam Rifles, known as the oldest paramilitary force in India, plays a crucial role in maintaining security and peace in the northeastern states.

Earlier on June 20, the Assam Rifles Women Shooting Team delivered an outstanding performance at the AIPSC Women Service Shooting Championship 2024-25, securing second place in the overall Rifle category and third in the overall Pistol Shooting competition.