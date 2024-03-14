Engineer Ratu Techi, a former superintendent engineer Pwd and entrepreneur, recently challenged the 30-year regime of former Chief Minister of Arunachal, Nabam Tuki.

Techi was greeted warmly at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.

Thousands of workers from the BJP Papum Pare district 15th Sagalee assembly constituency gathered at the airport to welcome their final BJP candidate.



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Nabam Tuki, who has served as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, recently resigned from his position as President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress.

He plans to return to the ground and accept the challenge from Techi, a native of Nimte under the Sagalee assembly constituency.

Tuki has maintained a stronghold in the Sagalee constituency since 1995, winning six terms.