Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio will be meeting the BJP central leadership in New Delhi on March 5, ahead of government formation in Nagaland.

As per highly placed sources, two leaders of the BJP are in the race for the Deputy Chief Minister's post in Nagaland.

Sarma and Rio are rushing to Delhi today to meet the BJP central leadership and clinch the issue as well as prepare the roadmap for the formation of the new government.

Former Deputy CM Y Patton and BJP MLA Jacob Zhimomi are in the race for the seat. While Y Patton won from the Tyui assembly seat, Zhimomi won by a massive margin from the Ghaspani 1 seat.

The Neiphiu Rio government will be sworn in on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in in Kohima.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Legislature Party (NDPPLP) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly at its first meeting at the party's central office in Kohima unanimously elected Neiphiu Rio as its leader and endorsed him to take the prerogative of forming the new government.

The NDPPLP also conveyed its gratitude to the electorate of Nagaland for once again reposing their faith and confidence in the NDPP and the leadership of chief minister Rio by electing their respective representatives to the 14th Nagaland Assembly.



Also read : NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio will meet central leadership in New Delhi on March 5.