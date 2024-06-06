In a collaborative effort, Assam Rifles with local villagers, successfully repaired and maintained approximately 1.5 kilometers of damaged road in Nagaland. The repairs were conducted on crucial road sections between Avangkhu and Pokhungri villages, as well as between Ziphu and Washello villages.

The initiative aimed to enhance connectivity and improve the overall infrastructure in these remote border areas. The repaired roads are expected to facilitate better movement for the villagers and bolster security measures along the border.

According to sources, the Assam Rifles' engineering unit led the repair work, which included filling potholes, leveling the road surface, and reinforcing vulnerable sections. Local villagers actively participated in the project, providing labor and local knowledge to ensure the repairs were effectively carried out.

This joint effort underscores the importance of community involvement in maintaining critical infrastructure. The repaired roads are anticipated to significantly improve access to essential services, including healthcare, education, and markets, thus contributing to the overall development of the region.