In a series of targeted operations, Assam Rifles has made significant strides in countering insurgent activities in Northeast India. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force executed two separate operations resulting in the apprehension of NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) cadres in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The first operation, conducted in the vicinity of Project Colony, Zunheboto, saw Assam Rifles units spring into action on April 6th, 2024. Intelligence had pinpointed the presence of a cadre affiliated with NSCN (Niki Sumi) engaging in extortion activities in the area. Swift and coordinated efforts led to the successful apprehension of the individual. Alongside the cadre, authorities recovered a country-made .32mm pistol, underscoring the gravity of the threat posed. The apprehended cadre, along with the seized weaponry, has been handed over to the local police authorities in Zunheboto for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Simultaneously, in a separate operation took place in the Kharsang area of Changlang District, Assam Rifles units moved decisively to intercept a cadre associated with NSCN (K-YA). Acting on timely intelligence, the operation culminated in the successful apprehension of the cadre, who was found in possession of a .32 pistol along with ammunition.