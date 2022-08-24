Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 7 Sector Assam Rifles/ headquarters inspector General Assam Rifles (North), conducted a pre-recruitment training for AGNIVEER aspirants at Assam Rifles Camp and ground at Noklak town of Nagaland on August 24, 2022, for the upcoming Army /Assam Rifles recruitment rally in Nagaland.

Pre-recruitment training is an intensive program designed both to jolt an aspirant out of his regular civil life and routine and to make them physically and mentally fit to qualify for physical and written tests.

Pre-training for youths does not mark the beginning of living an AGNIVEER dream, but it similarly separates aspirants from their regular lives for testing and training them for a new future.

A team of qualified Assam Rifles Instructors comprising Physical Training instructors and academic instructors are tasked to train the AGNIVEER aspirants.

This drive enhanced the confidence and boosted the morale of the aspirants that they are now good to go and join the armed forces to serve the nation as AGNIVEER.

This camp emphasizes the strengthening of the body meanwhile all physical tests are conducted including Mock tests (written exams) for the aspirants.

Subsequently, Pre Medical examinations of Agniveer aspirants were also carried out by 2IC Dr. Jacob, CMO,14 Assam Rifles

The youth leader appreciated the efforts of 14 Assam Rifles and conveyed special heartfelt gratitude to the training team of Assam Rifles for the noble act.