Assam Rifles DG highlights synergy with locals during Nagaland's Kohima visit

Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, visited the Headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Kohima, Nagaland on March 6, and reviewed operational preparedness and welfare measures for troops deployed in the region.

During the visit, the Director General was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational readiness and initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of personnel. He also interacted with officers and troops of all ranks, appreciating their dedication and professionalism in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Lakhera emphasised the importance of synergy between security forces and local communities to ensure sustained peace and development. He commended the initiatives undertaken by the formation in fostering goodwill and strengthening ties with the local population through various civic action programmes.

As part of welfare initiatives, the DG inaugurated a sports complex at the Kohima Garrison for use by personnel of all ranks. He noted that participation in sports promotes camaraderie, discipline, sportsmanship and a healthy lifestyle, qualities essential for uniformed personnel. The facility aims to provide a positive platform for troops to channel their energy into sports and encourage constructive engagement.

Lakhera also inaugurated a newly constructed Sainik Institute and a modern cook house at the Dimapur sector of the Assam Rifles. The Sainik Institute has been set up to provide soldiers with a comfortable space for recreation and relaxation during off-duty hours, offering facilities for wholesome meals and social interaction.

The modern cook house, equipped with upgraded kitchen infrastructure and improved storage and cooking arrangements, has been designed to enhance hygiene, efficiency and working conditions for personnel responsible for preparing meals for troops.

On the occasion, the DG interacted with troops and praised the sector for maintaining high standards of discipline, administration and welfare. He stressed that strong infrastructure and efficient logistical support are vital to sustaining operational readiness and boosting the morale of soldiers serving in challenging environments.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of the Assam Rifles, often referred to as the “Sentinels of the North East” to ensuring security, stability and development across the region.