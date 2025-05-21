Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, visited the Assam Rifles Battalion at Nagaland's Mokokchung to review the security in the region.

The General Officer also visited Sungratsu village to meet and interact with 105-year-old AR veteran Havildar Mering Ao, SC (Retd), one of the force's most distinguished and respected veterans.

Havildar Mering Ao, born on 15 November 1920, is a distinguished veteran of the 3rd Battalion Assam Rifles and the oldest gallantry award recipient in the force's history. A participant in World War II, he took part in historic battles in Kohima and Burma. In 1960, during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, he displayed exceptional bravery by eliminating one insurgent and injuring two others.

For this act of valour, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III (later renamed the Shaurya Chakra) by then President Dr Rajendra Prasad on April 21, 1960.

Havildar Mering Ao's life and service continue to inspire many, symbolising the enduring spirit and dedication of the Assam Rifles.

The General Officer presented the veteran with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his legendary service and lifelong commitment to the nation.

The interaction was a deeply moving moment that highlighted the Assam Rifles' ethos of honouring its heroes and preserving their legacy.